Macrotech Developers Q4 Results Review - Robust Free Cash Generation Intact: Dolat Capital
Traction In Bengaluru is a key monitorable for FY24.
Dolat Capital Report
Macrotech Developers Ltd.'s core free cash flow (excluding growth capex) of Rs 11 billion (FY23: Rs 41 billion) sustained its strong momentum and resulting in net debt declining to Rs 70.7 billion (down Rs 9.7 billion QoQ and Rs 22 billion YoY).
We expect strong cash generation to hold-up in the med-term on account of a well-diversified sizeable ready inventory of Rs 97 billion. Guidance for core operating cash flow for FY24 is Rs 60 billion (versus Rs 57 billion in FY23).
Presales were broad based; retaining its monthly run-rate of Rs 10 billion. This translated into presales topping the full year guidance by 5%. South and Central continue to lead with a 28% share followed by extended eastern suburbs / eastern suburbs at 19% / 16% respectively.
Digital infra and land sales for the quarter was muted at 0.3 billion (FY23: Rs 7 billion). Notably presales in Pune doubled YoY to Rs 11 billion (FY24 target: Rs 20 billion) highlighting brand acceptance in new markets outside Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Overall, Macrotech's presales were aided by average selling price increasing 8% YoY in FY23 and higher conversion rate of 7.5% (up 70 bps YoY; 10% in township).
Consolidation theme remains at play with the developer guiding to add atleast Rs 175 billion in new gross development value in FY24. Notably business development for FY23 stood at Rs 200 billion; beating guidance by more than 30%.
