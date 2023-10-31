Macrotech Developers Q2 Results Review - Tracking Guidance: Dolat Capital

Macrotech Developers Ltd. retained its monthly presales run-rate of more than Rs 10 billion and registering its highest quarterly presales of Rs 35.3 billion (+12% YoY and +5% QoQ).

The sales print is quiet encouraging given no new launches during the quarter. A sizeable launch pipeline of 8.1 million square feet (gross development value: Rs 120 billion) in H2 and ready / ongoing inventory of Rs 260 billion plus underscores FY24 presales guidance of Rs 145 billion (H1 FY24: Rs 69 billion).

Core free cash flow (excluding-land investments) is tracking more than Rs 10 billion run-rate aided by improving net collections of Rs 24.7 billion (+14% YoY; +17% QoQ).

The developer added 2.3 msf (GDV: Rs 23 billion) with H1 FY24 accounting for >80% of FY24 guidance (GDV: Rs 175 billion). Net debt declined 7% QoQ taking net debt / equity at ~0.5 times.

We view Macrotech as a prime beneficiary of industry consolidation aided by its strong execution, industry leading KPIs and large scale of operations.

However, this is well captured in its industry leading valuation of ~17 times enterprise value / Ebitda (embedded) on presales of +Rs 150 billion.

Retain Reduce with a revised target price of Rs 840 as we roll forward to March 2025.

Key upside risks: