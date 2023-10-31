Macrotech Developers Q2 Results Review - Tracking Guidance: Dolat Capital
We view Macrotech as a prime beneficiary of industry consolidation aided by its strong execution, industry leading KPIs etc.
Dolat Capital Report
Macrotech Developers Ltd. retained its monthly presales run-rate of more than Rs 10 billion and registering its highest quarterly presales of Rs 35.3 billion (+12% YoY and +5% QoQ).
The sales print is quiet encouraging given no new launches during the quarter. A sizeable launch pipeline of 8.1 million square feet (gross development value: Rs 120 billion) in H2 and ready / ongoing inventory of Rs 260 billion plus underscores FY24 presales guidance of Rs 145 billion (H1 FY24: Rs 69 billion).
Core free cash flow (excluding-land investments) is tracking more than Rs 10 billion run-rate aided by improving net collections of Rs 24.7 billion (+14% YoY; +17% QoQ).
The developer added 2.3 msf (GDV: Rs 23 billion) with H1 FY24 accounting for >80% of FY24 guidance (GDV: Rs 175 billion). Net debt declined 7% QoQ taking net debt / equity at ~0.5 times.
However, this is well captured in its industry leading valuation of ~17 times enterprise value / Ebitda (embedded) on presales of +Rs 150 billion.
Retain Reduce with a revised target price of Rs 840 as we roll forward to March 2025.
Key upside risks:
faster than anticipated digital infrastructure monetization,
strong traction and brand acceptance in Bengaluru market and
higher than forecasted pricing and new BD activity.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
