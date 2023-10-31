Macrotech Developers Q2 Results Review - Inline; Miss On P&L Due To Lower Recognition: Motilal Oswal

Macrotech Developers Ltd. reported sales bookings of Rs 35.3 billion, which grew 12% YoY/5% QoQ in Q2 FY24. Sales stood inline with our estimates. With pre-sales of Rs 69 billion in H1 FY24 (up 15% YoY), the company has already achieved ~50% of the pre-sales guidance and is on track to surpass its FY24 guidance of Rs 145 billion.

Sales volume jumped 24% YoY but dipped 7% QoQ due to seasonality and limited new project launches. Macrotech launched 1.8 million square feet of area across five existing projects. It is aiming to launch projects in seven new locations in H2 FY24, including its first project in Bengaluru that will drive pre-sales growth.

Higher contribution from South and Central Mumbai led to 16% QoQ growth in realisation to Rs 13,300/sqft, which resulted in 8% QoQ jump in residential pre-sales to Rs 34.5 billion (up 20% YoY) during the quarter. 

P&L performance:

Macrotech's revenue was flat YoY at Rs 17.5 billion in Q2 FY24, 31% below our estimate led by lower recognition despite the transition to percentage of completion method of accounting.

Ebitda came in at Rs 4.2 billion, flat YoY but 38% below our estimate. Ebitda margin stood at 24%. Adjusted margin was up 170 bp to 31%. Adjusted profit after tax declined 42% YoY to Rs 2.1 billion; PAT margin was at 12%.