Macrotech Developers - Expansion Strategy Gaining Traction: Motilal Oswal

During its IPO in FY21, Macrotech Developers Ltd. outlined a strategy to expand into the micro-markets of Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune – where the company had limited or zero presence – via asset-light joint development agreements.

Since then Macrotech Developers has acquired ~23 million square feet of projects with gross development value of Rs 345 billion spread across the new markets of Eastern (Rs 150 billion) and Western (Rs 32 billion) suburbs in Mumbai, Pune (Rs 61 billion) and Bengaluru (Rs 12 billion) as well as its existing markets of South and Central Mumbai (Rs 76 billion) and Thane (Rs 16 billion).

More importantly, out of the 17 projects added to date, the company has already launched 11 projects with acquisition-to-launch (turnaround) time of zero to three quarters.

Due to faster turnarounds, these JDAs contributed to Rs 30 billion or 27% of pre-sales in FY23, up from 6% in FY22. As a result, Macrotech Developers’ market share in Mumbai improved to ~10% in FY23 from 7% in FY21. It made steady progress in Pune too and captured 2% market share over the last two years.

As management expects to continue the business development momentum with targeted addition of Rs 175 billion in FY24, the share of JDA projects is also likely to rise gradually to 40% over the next two years.