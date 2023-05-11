BQPrimeResearch ReportsLupin Q4 Results Review - Work-In-Progress For g-Spiriva Approval: Motilal Oswal
Lupin Q4 Results Review - Work-In-Progress For g-Spiriva Approval: Motilal Oswal

Gradual recovery underway; valuation adequately captures earnings upside

11 May 2023, 11:29 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lupin's manufacturing facility in Goa. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

Motilal Oswal Report

Lupin Ltd. delivered a better-than-expected Q4 FY23 performance, led by healthy sales growth across segments and some benefits from the production linked incentive scheme. The potential approval for g-Spiriva is further delayed by a few months due to certain information requests from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

We raise our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 by 4%/2%, factoring in-

  1. a better outlook in active pharma ingredient/Europe segments,

  2. improving operating leverage, and

  3. an adverse impact of competition in the diabetes portfolio in the domestic formulation segment.

Lupin's profitability has been improving for the past three quarters. However, even after factoring in potential business prospects from a niche launch like gSpiriva, the return ratio would be just 10%. Moreover, the current valuation more than adequately prices in the upside in earnings over FY23-25.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Lupin Q4FY23 Results Review.pdf
DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

