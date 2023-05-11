Lupin Q4 Results Review - Work-In-Progress For g-Spiriva Approval: Motilal Oswal
Gradual recovery underway; valuation adequately captures earnings upside
Motilal Oswal Report
Lupin Ltd. delivered a better-than-expected Q4 FY23 performance, led by healthy sales growth across segments and some benefits from the production linked incentive scheme. The potential approval for g-Spiriva is further delayed by a few months due to certain information requests from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
We raise our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 by 4%/2%, factoring in-
a better outlook in active pharma ingredient/Europe segments,
improving operating leverage, and
an adverse impact of competition in the diabetes portfolio in the domestic formulation segment.
Lupin's profitability has been improving for the past three quarters. However, even after factoring in potential business prospects from a niche launch like gSpiriva, the return ratio would be just 10%. Moreover, the current valuation more than adequately prices in the upside in earnings over FY23-25.
