Lupin Q4 Results Review - Margin Recovery Priced In: Prabhudas Lilladher
Guided for gSpiriva launch by end of Q2 FY24.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Lupin Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 Ebitda of Rs 6 billion (up 17% QoQ) was above our estimate aided by higher other operating income which included Rs 590 million income from production linked incentive grant scheme.
Even though adjusted margins improved QoQ (12.5% versus 12% in Q3), however road to recovery was not that meaningful. Over last two years’ profitability got impacted from low gross margins and high overheads along with subdued U.S. sales.
We believe Lupin’s recovery in U.S. sales will be gradual and may hinge on timely niche launches. The key launch gSpiriva further got delayed by three-six months.
