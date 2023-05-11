Lupin Q4 Results Review - Margin Expansion, Low Tax Rate Aids Earnings: Systematix

Complex generic launches in the U.S. remains the key earnings driver for Lupin Ltd. Our FY25E estimates are risk adjusted to account for the uncertainty around successful monetization of these potential complex generic launches.

Lupin’s profit after tax at Rs 2,360 million was much higher than our/consensus estimates due to low tax rate (6%), and better than expected performance in Europe, Middle East, Africa and active pharma ingredient businesses.

North America business reported sales of $175 million, flat QoQ but down ~3% YoY. Ramp up in gSuprep and full quarter benefit from acquired inhalation brands (Xopenex) could offset decline in sales of flu portfolio.

We expect gSuprep to see additional competition in the next three-six months as the product has around 5-6 para IV filers.

In FY24, Lupin will look at launching gSpiriva, gDarunavir, gDiazepam gel, and Nascobal nasal spray in the U.S. market. As per the management, gSpiriva launch is expected between June-August 2023. We expect Lupin to launch gSpiriva in late H1 FY24 or early H2 FY24.