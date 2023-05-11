BQPrimeResearch ReportsLupin Q4 Results Review - Beat On Operating Margin: Dolat Capital
Lupin Q4 Results Review - Beat On Operating Margin: Dolat Capital

Recovery in India business growth.

11 May 2023, 8:11 AM IST
Lupin's manufacturing site at Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Company website)
Dolat Capital Report

Lupin Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 earnings were above our estimates on higher than expected growth across geographies, better operating performance and lower taxes.

Sales stood at Rs 44.3 billion (above estimate), grew 14.1%/2.5% YoY/QoQ. Excluding forex, Ebitda stood at Rs 6 billion (above estimate), increased by 166.7%/17.1% YoY/QoQ.

Lupin's Ebitda margins at 13.6% was above our estimates on account of operating leverage and lower than expected research and developmen cost. Profit after tax at Rs 2.4 billion was above our estimates on account of higher operating performance and lower tax rate.

We downgrade our earnings per share estimates by 2% in FY24 assuming delay in gSpiriva launch, higher depreciation cost offset by lower than expected tax rate.

We upgrade our EPS estimates by 8% in FY25 mainly on assuming lower tax rate

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Dolat Capital Lupin Q4FY23 Result Update.pdf
