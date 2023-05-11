Lupin Q4 Results Review - Beat On Operating Margin: Dolat Capital
Recovery in India business growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Lupin Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 earnings were above our estimates on higher than expected growth across geographies, better operating performance and lower taxes.
Sales stood at Rs 44.3 billion (above estimate), grew 14.1%/2.5% YoY/QoQ. Excluding forex, Ebitda stood at Rs 6 billion (above estimate), increased by 166.7%/17.1% YoY/QoQ.
Lupin's Ebitda margins at 13.6% was above our estimates on account of operating leverage and lower than expected research and developmen cost. Profit after tax at Rs 2.4 billion was above our estimates on account of higher operating performance and lower tax rate.
We downgrade our earnings per share estimates by 2% in FY24 assuming delay in gSpiriva launch, higher depreciation cost offset by lower than expected tax rate.
We upgrade our EPS estimates by 8% in FY25 mainly on assuming lower tax rate
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.