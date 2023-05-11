Lupin Q4 Results Review - All Eyes On Spiriva Approval, Ramp Up: Yes Securities
Our FY24 margin presumes Spiriva approval, and this continues to be a key catalyst.
Yes Securities Report
Lupin Ltd. reported a better quarter as margin came ahead of expectation partly aided by production linked incentive grant but mostly owing to a better U.S. margin performance QoQ and growth across other geographies + 46% rise in active pharma ingredient business QoQ.
Assessing the strength of U.S. business is the key to understand margin trajectory and looking to FY24 reckon there could be known but still important margin levers like-
Spiriva approval and launch in September ,
better U.S. pricing environment (comments of generic cos results thus far points to such a case),
lower cost of goods sold and
domestic business moving out of the shadow of diabetes expiry in H2.
We continue to believe the worst of margin woes are behind and while cost control may not be best in class, still reckon opex growth of ~4-5% and controlled research and development should generate mid-teens margin in current year.
We presume ~$60 million of Spiriva based on a presumptive August approval; sans Spiriva, margin excitement might prove short lived as cost control and current U.S. profitability (at Q4 level) might not be enough to move margin beyond 11-13%.
Our FY24 margin presumes Spiriva approval, and this continues to be a key catalyst. Since competition to Spiriva looks unlikely, risk reward appears favourable; continue to value Lupin at 20 times FY25 earnings per share as next fiscal could prove to be even better for riding Spiriva momentum.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
