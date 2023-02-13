Lupin Q3 Results Review - Margin Expansion Slower Than Expected: Systematix

Lupin Ltd.’s reported profit after tax at Rs 1,535 million was 33.5%/37.3% below our/consensus estimates, impacted by a steep increase in other expenses and lower than expected revenue growth in key geographies – North America and India.

North America business reported sales of $177 million, grew 11.3% QoQ but was lower than our expectations. The North America business benefited from seasonal tailwinds and volume growth in Albuterol Sulfate and gSuprep.

Lupin has quantified four new launches to have added $20 million to U.S. sales. Excluding new launches, the U.S. base business has declined by ~22% YoY, which is an outcome of ongoing price erosion and product discontinuation during the year.

During the quarter, Lupin witnessed price erosion in Albuterol Sulfate, Arformoterol Tartrate and Famotidine. U.S. revenues in the following quarters is expected to be ~$170 million.

gSpiriva launch is postponed and now expected to be in H1 FY24. Lupin has multiple U.S. launches going ahead.

In the near term, gSpiriva, Darunavir, Diazepam gel, and Nascobal nasal spray should get added to Lupin’s U.S. portfolio.

In the medium term, Lupin could receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvals for Pegfilgrastim, Dulera and Glucagon, which could significantly pick-up U.S. revenues.

The India business reported a disappointing set of numbers as it grew a mere 3.3% YoY, impacted by sluggish growth in the diabetes portfolio and loss of exclusivity in Ondero and Cidmus.