Lupin Q2 Results Review - Strong Execution On New Launches In The U.S.: Systematix

Lupin has guided around a portfolio of launches in Ophthalmic, injectable and a few first-to-file launches.
Lupin Ltd. Q2 FY24 earnings performance exceeded expectations led by a strong performance in rest of world markets and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. U.S. revenues were also slightly above expectations as the quarter witnessed channel filling for gSpiriva which was recently launched. Spiriva launch has been extraordinary, and company has guided that they have capacities to garner a significant share of not just the U.S. market but have enough capacities for other markets like Canada and Australia, where they are expecting a launch.
Lupin has also guided around a portfolio of launches in Ophthalmic, injectable and a few first-to-file launches. The larger ones include Mirabegron (in FY25), Tolvaptan (FY26) and gRevlimid (FY26).
We revise our FY25E numbers and incorporate higher sales for gSpiriva and incrementally factor in some of the guided launches on a risk adjusted basis. Based on our revised estimates we retain our hold rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,032 based on 22 times FY25E earnings per share.
The key upside risks to our estimates being delayed entry of competition in the some of the limited competition product (gSuprep) and the key downside risks being delayed approval of new complex generics and faster than expected erosion in existing limited competition portfolio.
