Lupin Q1 Results Review - Upside Limited: Dolat Capital
Launch momentum to drive U.S. growth; India business growth back on track.
Dolat Capital Report
Lupin Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 earnings were above our estimates on higher than expected growth across geographies, NCE income and better operating performance.
Lupin's sales stood at Rs 48 billion grew 28.6%/8.7% YoY/QoQ. Excluding milestone income of $25 million from Abbvie, sales were Rs 46.1 billion (above estimate).
Excluding forex and milestone income, Ebitda stood at Rs 6.5 billion (above estimate), increased by 297%/7.8% YoY/QoQ. Ebitda margins at 14.1% was inline with our estimate.
We upgrade our earnings per share estimates by 40%/30.4% in FY24E/FY25E assuming higher U.S. sales and Ebitda margin and lower tax rate.
On limited upside, maintain 'Reduce' with revised target price of Rs 1,050.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.