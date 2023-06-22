Lupin - gSpiriva Approval An Overall Turnaround In The Business: Axis Securities

Lupin Ltd. has received approval from generic version of Spiriva HandiHaler (Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder) from U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. Market.

This is the first generic version of Spiriva that provides edge for Lupin to garner higher market share.

This drug is used in treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The estimated size of this drug is $1,246 million in U.S. market, we expect Lupin could generate sales of $100 million and $114 million in FY24E and FY24 respectively.

We have derived Rs 40 value for gSpiriva based on net present value.

Lupin also has launched gDarunavir in Q1 FY24 in the U.S. market, this drug has a market size of $343 million where Lupin has an exclusivity of 180 days. We expect $ 45- 50 million sales fro gDarunavir in FY24E.