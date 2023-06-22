Lupin - g-Spiriva Approval Potential Growth Driver For North America Business: Motilal Oswal

Lupin Ltd. received the much-awaited U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for g-Spiriva. Since it is a niche product in the inhaler space, it is expected to boost sales in North America.

We estimate annual sales of $80-100 million from this opportunity in FY24/FY25.

We raise our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates by 6%/8% to factor in the upside in earnings from g-Spiriva. We value Lupin 22 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 700.

While g-Spriva is expected to be a strong earnings booster for Lupin over the next two years, we remain concerned about the performance of its core business.

Moreover, the valuation at 36 times/26.5 times FY24E/FY25E profit after tax adequately factors in the earnings upside.