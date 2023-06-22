Lupin - g-Spiriva Approval Potential Growth Driver For North America Business: Motilal Oswal
Even after factoring in g-Spiriva-led upside in earnings, returns ratios move to high single digits over FY23-25.
Motilal Oswal Report
Lupin Ltd. received the much-awaited U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for g-Spiriva. Since it is a niche product in the inhaler space, it is expected to boost sales in North America.
We estimate annual sales of $80-100 million from this opportunity in FY24/FY25.
We raise our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates by 6%/8% to factor in the upside in earnings from g-Spiriva. We value Lupin 22 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 700.
While g-Spriva is expected to be a strong earnings booster for Lupin over the next two years, we remain concerned about the performance of its core business.
Moreover, the valuation at 36 times/26.5 times FY24E/FY25E profit after tax adequately factors in the earnings upside.
Overall U.S. pipeline pending for approval and U.S. FDA inspection highlights
In FY23, Lupin filed 29 Abbreviated New Drug Applications and received approval for 16 ANDAs.
In addition to g-Spiriva, Lupin is strengthening a niche pipeline in injectables and inhaler space. Particularly, Lupin filed four injectables in FY23 and is on track for g-Respimat/g-Ellipta in FY25.
On the regulatory front, Lupin has received voluntary action indicated/no action indicated at its Somerset/Parvada plants.
It has received Form 483 for its Mandideep, Nagpur, and Pune plants, while it has received official action indicated classification at its Tarapur plant.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
