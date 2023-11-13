Lumax Industries Q2 Results Review - New Business To Drive Growth: Dolat Capital
Strong margin expansion from Q2 onwards
Dolat Capital Report
Lumax Industries Ltd. printed decent set of numbers in Q2. Revenue grew 4% QoQ and Ebitda grew 7% QoQ.
Despite 11.5% revenue growth in H1, the company expressed its confidence to attain 18-20% growth in FY24 led by incremental revenue from the new Chakan plant.
Moreover Lumax Industries' management is confident of recording a double digit Ebitda margin in FY24 led by the benefit of operating leverage.
Given the increasing content per vehicle due to change in mix from conventional to LED, incremental revenue from Chakan Plant, margin expansion due to better mix and operating leverage and increasing profitability from SL lumax Ltd., We increase earning per share estimates by 15/18% for FY24/25E .
We anticipate 24% earning per share compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E and value stock Rs 2977 (16 times FY25E earning per share).
