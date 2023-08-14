Lumax Industries Q1 Results Review - Increasing LED Penetration To Drive Growth: Dolat Capital

Lumax industries Ltd. printed weak margin performance. Revenue grew 1.7% QoQ to Rs 6.18 billion due to new wins in passenger vehicles business.

Ebitda grew 4.9% to 513 million, margin expanded 26 bps QoQ, as the fall in material cost was offset by higher employee cost.

Business Outlook- As supply side challenges easing off and lower channel inventory, management is optimistic for 20-25% growth in revenue driven on back of strong demand in premium segment (SUVs) and incremental revenue form new businesses (MG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Toyota).

Given the leadership position in the PV lighting business (~55% market share, Including joint ventures supply to Hyundai and Kia) and strong relationships with original equipment manufacturers (Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., M&M, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Lumax Industries is a good bet to play on strong upcycle of PVs and increasing penetration of LED lightings.

We anticipate 14% earnings per share compound annual growth rate over FY23E-25E and Maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 2514 (16 times FY25E EPS).