Lumax Auto Tech Q4 Results Review - Expanding Its Wings: Dolat Capital

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. printed decent set of numbers in Q4 FY23. Revenue grew 11 % QoQ to Rs 4.93 billion led by strong growth in passenger vehicle/commercial vehicles and inclusion of revenue from IAC India from March 10, 2023.

Ebitda for the quarter grew 20 % QoQ to Rs 566 million. Ebitda margin expanded 85 bps QoQ to 11.5% led by commodity tailwinds and better mix.

Business outlook- Management expects the company will continue to outperform industry growth on back of increasing content per vehicle, new product additions, premiumisation, and increasing revenue pie from PVs.

The company is witnessing strong growth in plastic integrated parts, Aftermarket and gear shifter business. Management expects 50% growth in top line including IAC India revenue and 150-200 bps of margin expansion in FY24.

Fueled by the improving product mix, new client acquisitions and new product additions and premiumisation, we forecast 29/36% revenue/Ebitda comound annual growth rate over FY23‐25E, Lumax Auto Tech is poised for re-rating, as reinvestment and rising capital efficiency to drive value.