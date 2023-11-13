Lumax Auto Tech Q2 Results Review - Steady Quarter; IAC India Provide Diversification, Scale: Dolat Capital
IAC India provide diversification and scale.
Dolat Capital Report
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. printed a decent set of numbers in Q2 FY24. Revenue grew 11% QoQ to Rs 7 billion led by strong revenue growth of IAC India. Ebidta grew 12.4% QoQ due to better mix (high margin business in IAC India).
Business outlook - Management expects the company will continue to outperform industry growth on the back of increasing content per vehicle, new product additions, premiumisation, and strong joint venture performance. Lumax Auto Tech to witness a strong growth in plastic integrated parts, aftermarket and gear shifter business.
Fueled by the improving mix of four wheeler, new client acquisitions and new product additions along with premiumisation. We forecast a 26% earning per share compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E and value the stock Rs 440 (17 times September 25E earning per share). Recommend 'Buy'.
