LTIMindtree, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities
LTI Mindtree delivered in-line revenue performance in Q2.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
LTIMindtree - Steady progression
LTI Mindtree Ltd. delivered in-line revenue performance in Q2 FY24. Key positives were-
broad-based growth within client cohort and verticals excluding banking, finanical services and insurance;
growth in net employee adds (versus declining trend in large cap IT) following three quarters of decline, indicative of stronger H2 seasonality (despite furlough impact in Q3);
strong operating performance despite the impact of wage hike on efficiencies and business mix coupled with an improving trajectory (the outlook of 17-18% Ebitm exit to FY24E and 200 basis points expansion in the medium term).
On the flip side, sub-par deal bookings, higher-than-usual impact of furlough in Q3 FY24E, and a high mix of BFSI (volatile based on macro) can restrict growth.
We believe that LTIMindtree will continue to grow at a premium to tier-I IT and its margin will converge with tier-I IT median driving superior earnings growth.
LTIMindtree’s valuations remain most attractive within large-cap IT on a price/earnings to growth ratio basis (18% earnings per share compound annual growth rate over FY23- 26E versus large cap peers at 10% CAGR).
Maintain 'Buy' on LTIMindtree with target price of Rs 5,890 based on 26 times September-25E EPS.
Wipro - On the back foot
Wipro Ltd.’s revenue regressed with the third successive quarter of sequential decline. Factors driving the underperformance of Wipro continued such as-
higher consulting/discretionary mix in portfolio (including Capco),
broad-based impact across verticals (two-thirds of the business posted sequential decline), and
disconnect between bookings and revenue growth ($3.5 billion large deal wins yet annual revenue run-rate lower by $0.8 billion in three quarters).
This was exacerbated by a weak guide for Q3 (-3.5% to -1.5% QoQ constant currency) due to the higher-than-usual impact of furloughs.
We cut our estimates to reflect the underlying Q2/Q3 weakness despite the margin being resilient. Despite lower correlation in the current macro environment, bookings (both total total contract value and large deal TCV) were higher sequentially with total TCV at $3.8 billion and large deal TCV at $1.27 billion in Q2 FY24.
The positive for Wipro has been its margin resilience in recent quarters despite the revenue impact, led by better utilisation and supportive supply-side metrics, tail account rationalisation, and focus on large account mining and geo mix (lower decline in the U.S. in Q2).
With underperformance reflected in multiples, maintain 'Add' on a limited deviation between current market price and fair value; target price of Rs 415 is based on 16 times (10 year average) Sep-25E EPS.
Bajaj Auto - Two wheeler demand outlook remains uncertain
Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s Q2 profit after tax at Rs 18.4 billion (+20% YoY) was in line with our estimate. Margin expansion of 80 bps QoQ to 19.8% was driven by an improved mix, favorable currency and reduced input costs.
While exports seem to have bottomed out, their recovery is taking longer than expected due to the continued geopolitical headwinds hurting demand.
On the domestic front, a lack of adequate rainfall may keep two-wheeler demand weak for a few more quarters as consumer sentiment is likely to remain subdued, especially in rural regions.
The ramp-up of Triumph and electrc vehicles (both three-wheeler and Chetak) seems to be on track but management refrained from providing a pending order backlog for Triumph, which came as a surprise.
At 19 times FY25E, the stock appears expensive. Reiterate 'Reduce' with a revised target price of Rs 4,723 (earlier Rs 4,438), as we roll forward to September-25 EPS core business, valued at an unchanged 16 times multiple.
IndusInd Bank - Diminishing 'margin of safety'
IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported in-line earnings, led by strong loan growth (+21% YoY), stable margins and sustained traction in fee income. However, credit costs (123 bps annualised) continued to trend higher on the back of elevated gross slippages (2%), primarily from a one-off corporate account, micro finance and some early delinquencies in unsecured retail segments (personal loan/credit card).
We believe IndusInd Bank is likely to face near-term sub-optimal cost ratios, as the bank frontloads its investments in digital, capacity building and distribution.
More importantly, for a bank of its size, we believe that IndusInd Bank needs to shore up its pace of deposit mobilisation and provisioning buffer.
We raise our FY24E/FY25E estimates by 12% each to factor in higher loan growth; maintain 'Reduce' with a target price of Rs 1,280 (1.4 times Mar-25 adjusted book value per share) as we watch out for emerging evidence of margin of safety.
Bandhan Bank - Testing patience; searching for stability
Bandhan Bank Ltd.’s earnings missed estimates, primarily on the back of a 10 bps sequential moderation in net interest margins (7.2%) and elevated credit costs (annualised 250 bps).
Slippages, although lower QoQ, remained elevated (~6% annualised), owing to higher additions from the EEB portfolio, resulting in gross non-performing asset clocking in at 7.3%, despite higher recoveries. Current account and savings account print clocked in at 38.5% (+235 bps QoQ), driven by a hike in savings account pricing during the quarter.
In order to match its targeted high double-digit loan growth, we believe that Bandhan Bank will need to up its deposit mobilisation alongside continued investments in franchise building activities.
As a result, deposit rates are likely to remain elevated (the management has guided for a 20-25 bps increase in funding costs in H2 FY24).
We trim our FY24E/FY25E earnings estimates by 4-5% each to factor in softer margins; we maintain 'Add' with a revised target price of Rs 255 (1.8 times Mar-25 ABVPS).
Can Fin Homes - Moving at the 'margin'; near-term distraction behind
Can Fin Homes Ltd. reported sluggish loan growth at ~15% YoY, lower than its guidance of ~18-20%, driven by weak disbursals (-10% YoY), on account of operational distractions from the fraud incidence.
Lagged asset re-pricing and a mild softening in the funding environment helped improve NIMs to 3.8% (+32 bps sequentially), ~30 bps north of its medium-term guidance.
Asset quality stayed steady with slippages from the restructured portfolio at 14%, marginally north of the guided range.
Can Fin Homes absorbed the full impact of a fraud incidence with a one-time provision while topping up its management overlay, reflecting in softer PAT growth (+12% YoY).
We introduce our FY26E forecasts and moderately trim our FY24 earnings estimates by 4% for the one-time provision; maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 910 (2.2 times September-25 ABVPS).
