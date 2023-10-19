LTIMindtree, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities

LTIMindtree - Steady progression

LTI Mindtree Ltd. delivered in-line revenue performance in Q2 FY24. Key positives were-

broad-based growth within client cohort and verticals excluding banking, finanical services and insurance; growth in net employee adds (versus declining trend in large cap IT) following three quarters of decline, indicative of stronger H2 seasonality (despite furlough impact in Q3); strong operating performance despite the impact of wage hike on efficiencies and business mix coupled with an improving trajectory (the outlook of 17-18% Ebitm exit to FY24E and 200 basis points expansion in the medium term).

On the flip side, sub-par deal bookings, higher-than-usual impact of furlough in Q3 FY24E, and a high mix of BFSI (volatile based on macro) can restrict growth.

We believe that LTIMindtree will continue to grow at a premium to tier-I IT and its margin will converge with tier-I IT median driving superior earnings growth.

LTIMindtree’s valuations remain most attractive within large-cap IT on a price/earnings to growth ratio basis (18% earnings per share compound annual growth rate over FY23- 26E versus large cap peers at 10% CAGR).

Maintain 'Buy' on LTIMindtree with target price of Rs 5,890 based on 26 times September-25E EPS.