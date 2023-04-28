LTIMindtree Results Review - Q4 Miss; H1 To Remain Muted, Guides Double Digit Growth For FY24: Dolat Capital

LTIMindree Ltd. reported revenue growth of 0.7% QoQ in constant currency terms (our estimate: 2.4%), impacted due to client focus on cost-takeout deals. Key verticals (QoQ): banking, financial services and insurance (+2.6%), hitech, media and entertainment (-1.5%) and health, lifesciences and public services. (-2.4%).

Operating profit margin expanded by 250 basis points QoQ to 16.4% (our estimate: 15.8%), led by absence of furloughs (+80bps), lower integration costs (+80bps) and efficiency and productivity gains (+90bps). Expect gradual OPM gains hereon.

Management highlighted clients have slowed decision making, however no project cancellations was witnessed. LTIMindree aspire of integration led $1 billion revenue synergies and 200 bps margin improvement over next four-five years.

While LTIMindree is confident on delivering industry leading double-digit growth in FY24, we believe this to be tough ask given modest Q1 outlook (we expect 10% CC growth), especially in light of worsening global macros.