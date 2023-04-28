LTIMindtree Q4 Results Review - Strong Growth Expected Post Q1 FY24E: IDBI Capital
Near term weakness long term intact.
IDBI Capital Report
We believe the Q4 FY23 revenue growth of LTIMindtree Ltd. was primarily driven by pass through revenues. In Q1 FY24E we expect flat revenue growth led by delay in decision making and higher base of pass through revenues.
Hence considering these challenges we expect LTIMindree’s FY24E revenues to increase by 9.2% YoY (lower than the company’s expectation of double digit growth).
We expect LTIMindtree to return to strong growth trajectory in FY25E (15% YoY) led by ramp up of large deals, conversion of deal pipeline to revenues, cross sell and up sell opportunities and client mining.
In addition, we expect 138 basis points margin improvements over FY23-FY25E. This will lead to revenue and profit compound annual growth rate of 12% and 15% over FY23-FY25E.
