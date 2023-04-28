LTIMindtree Q4 Results Review - Deal Wins To Drive FY24 Growth Despite Near-Term Hit: Motilal Oswal
Soft start to dent margin performance.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
LTIMindtree Ltd. posted 0.7% QoQ/13.5% YoY constant currency growth in Q4 FY23, below our estimate of 1.6% QoQ. Growth was led by retail and consumer packaged goods (+2.4% QoQ) and banking, financial services and insurance (+2.7% QoQ), while communication, media and technology and healthcare were down 1.5% OoQ and 2.2% QoQ, respectively.
Ebit margin stood at 16.4%, in line with our estimate. Profit after tax came in at Rs 11.1 billion, below our estimate of Rs 11.9 billion, due to an forex loss of Rs 523 million versus a gain of Rs 490 million in Q3.
Q4 performance was muted, with some pockets of weakness in the CMT and healthcare verticals due to a slowdown in decision-making. LTIMindtree expects Q1 performance to be affected by execution delay on few strategic accounts due to a near-term pause, followed by a strong pick-up on account of cost optimisation deal wins in H2 FY23.
The management expects this to help LTIMindtree deliver double-digit YoY growth in FY24.
While we see the strong order inflow of $2.6 billion over H2 FY23 (1.2 times book to bill) as positive, our FY24 USD revenue growth estimate (9.5% YoY CC) is lower than the company’s growth guidance on account of the weak start to FY24 and the uncertain macro environment.
We continue to believe LTIMindtree is well placed to gain from a healthy mix of cost-takeout deals and transformation spend and expect a strong recovery in FY25 despite the larger scale after the merger between Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd. and Mindtree Ltd. We expect LTIMindtree to deliver a USD revenue compound annual growth rate of 12.3% over FY23-25 despite weak demand.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
LTIMindtree Results Review - Q4 Miss; H1 To Remain Muted, Guides Double Digit Growth For FY24: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.