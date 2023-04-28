LTIMindtree Q4 Results Review - Deal Wins To Drive FY24 Growth Despite Near-Term Hit: Motilal Oswal

LTIMindtree Ltd. posted 0.7% QoQ/13.5% YoY constant currency growth in Q4 FY23, below our estimate of 1.6% QoQ. Growth was led by retail and consumer packaged goods (+2.4% QoQ) and banking, financial services and insurance (+2.7% QoQ), while communication, media and technology and healthcare were down 1.5% OoQ and 2.2% QoQ, respectively.

Ebit margin stood at 16.4%, in line with our estimate. Profit after tax came in at Rs 11.1 billion, below our estimate of Rs 11.9 billion, due to an forex loss of Rs 523 million versus a gain of Rs 490 million in Q3.

Q4 performance was muted, with some pockets of weakness in the CMT and healthcare verticals due to a slowdown in decision-making. LTIMindtree expects Q1 performance to be affected by execution delay on few strategic accounts due to a near-term pause, followed by a strong pick-up on account of cost optimisation deal wins in H2 FY23.

The management expects this to help LTIMindtree deliver double-digit YoY growth in FY24.

While we see the strong order inflow of $2.6 billion over H2 FY23 (1.2 times book to bill) as positive, our FY24 USD revenue growth estimate (9.5% YoY CC) is lower than the company’s growth guidance on account of the weak start to FY24 and the uncertain macro environment.

We continue to believe LTIMindtree is well placed to gain from a healthy mix of cost-takeout deals and transformation spend and expect a strong recovery in FY25 despite the larger scale after the merger between Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd. and Mindtree Ltd. We expect LTIMindtree to deliver a USD revenue compound annual growth rate of 12.3% over FY23-25 despite weak demand.