LTIMindtree Q3 Results Review - Change Of Orbit: HDFC Securities

LTIMindtree Ltd. delivered its first quarterly performance as a combined entity clocking quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion and recording deal bookings of $1.2 billion.

We believe that LTIM can take market share from tier-I IT (LTIM 5% of India tier-I IT but 8-10% share of incremental growth).

LTIM expects ~$1 billion in revenue synergies over four-five years and ~200 basis points cost synergies. Our optimism on stock is supported by-

an increase in deal pipeline and a greater proportion of large deals supported by strong client mining credentials (T10 accounts have grown at more than 4% compound quarterly growth rate and $10 million plus up more than 20% in last six quarters); strong cross-sell and up-sell opportunity supported by vertical and service-line synergies with limited client overlap; and operational synergies supported by access to wider talent pool (86,000 plus employees), selling, general and administration optimisation and consolidation of delivery centres (India and Europe overlap).

We also believe that risk mitigation will be work in progress as the attrition risk at the senior leadership level persists (recent exit being joint President Sales).