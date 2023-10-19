LTIMindtree Q2 Results Review - Inline Operating Performance; Expects H2 To Be Better Than H1: Yes Securities

LTIMindtree Ltd. reported inline financial performance for the quarter. Both, the revenue growth and Ebit margin were as per expectation. It reported constant currency growth of 1.7% QoQ, led by banking, financial services and insurance vertical (up 5.9% YoY); manufacturing and resources (up 16.2% YoY).

On reported basis, revenue grew by 2.3% QoQ in rupee terms (up 1.6% QoQ in U.S. dollar terms). There was sequential decline in Ebit margin(down 69 bps QoQ) led by impact of wage hike in the quarter.

Employee attrition continues to moderate as last twelve months attrition decreased by 260 bps QoQ to 15.2%.

The near term demand environment remains challenging as the clients remain cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation and are taking more time for decision making, thus resulting in slowdown in discretionary IT investments. This continues to impact near term revenue performance.

We expect revenue growth to pick up from H2 FY24 led by robust deal booking and strong deal pipeline. Employee attrition is expected to come down going ahead and should support operating margin.

We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 12.6% over FY23‐25E with average Ebit margin of 17.7%.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 6,360/share at 30.0 times on FY25E EPS. The stock trades at price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9 times/24.4 times on FY24E/FY25E EPS.