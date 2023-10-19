LTIMindtree Q2 Results Review - Inline; Near-Term Challenges Persist: Axis Securities
Long-term outlook on the vertical and engagement with clients remain resilient.
Axis Securities Report
In Q2 FY24, LTIMindtree Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 8,905 crore, up 2% QoQ (0.1% QoQ in constant currency terms). This was in line with our expectations. The company’s operating profit stood at Rs 1,423 crore, reporting only a marginal growth of 0.1% on a QoQ basis.
This was largely on account of lower overall demand in the majority of its operating regions. Its net profit for Q2 FY24 stood at Rs 1,162 crore, registering a growth of 1% QoQ.
Outlook
From a long-term perspective, we believe LTIMindtree is well-placed to encourage growth, given its multiple long-term contracts with the world’s leading brands.
Richer revenue visibility gives us confidence in its business growth moving forward. However, rising concerns over the prospects of large economies along with prevailing supply-side constraints pose uncertainties over the company’s short-term growth rates.
Valuation and recommendation
We recommend a 'Hold' rating on the stock and assign a 27 times price/earning multiple to its FY25E earnings of Rs 197/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 5,230/share, implying an upside of 1.4% from the current market price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.