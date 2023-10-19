LTIMindtree Q2 Results Review - Inline; Near-Term Challenges Persist: Axis Securities

In Q2 FY24, LTIMindtree Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 8,905 crore, up 2% QoQ (0.1% QoQ in constant currency terms). This was in line with our expectations. The company’s operating profit stood at Rs 1,423 crore, reporting only a marginal growth of 0.1% on a QoQ basis.

This was largely on account of lower overall demand in the majority of its operating regions. Its net profit for Q2 FY24 stood at Rs 1,162 crore, registering a growth of 1% QoQ.