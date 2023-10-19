LTIMindtree Q2 Results Review - Inline, Expect H2 To Be Better Than H1, Margin Gains To Extend: Dolat Capital

LTIMindtree Ltd. reported constant currency revenue growth of 1.7% QoQ (our estimate: 1.8%), led by broad-based growth across non-banking, financial services, insurance vertical (+3.2%) while BFSI de-grew by 1.1% QoQ.

Operating profit margin contracted by 70 basis points QoQ to 16% (our estimate: 15.7%) as it partially absorbed wage hike impact (-200 bps) offset by improvement in utilisation (+60 bps) and operating efficiencies and absence of visa costs (+70 bps).

Management expect better H2 performance over H1 (we have factored in 5.7% sequential growth) led by ramp-up of specific deals won in last two quarters which management is confident to overcome the impact of furloughs.

Expect to exit OPM of 17-18% for FY24 (our estimate at 17.5%).

Given longer decision making cycles and lower revenue conversion visibility outlook (our estimate: 6.5% CC in FY24), we believe the current valuations are full and thus maintain 'Sell' rating with target price of Rs 4,940 valued at 24 times FY26E.