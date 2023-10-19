LTIMindtree Q2 Results Review - Deal Wins Should Support Strong Growth In H2: Motilal Oswal

LTIMindtree Ltd. posted a revenue growth of 1.7% QoQ/4.4% YoY constant currency in Q2 FY24 versus our estimate of 1.4% QoQ CC. Deal wins were modest at $1.3 billion (up 20% YoY). Despite wage hikes, the Ebit margin stood at 16.0%, surpassing our estimates by 30 basis points.

Despite the persistent weakness in the macro environment and cautious client sentiment, the management expressed confidence in strong growth in H2 FY24. This optimism is fueled by the ramp-ups in deals secured in H1 FY24, despite higher than usual furloughs in Q3 FY24.

Additionally, the company benefits from a strong pipeline of upcoming opportunities. The management also suggested that deal signing activity is showing good momentum in Q3 FY24. The management commentary mirrored that of its peers, acknowledging the challenging macro environment, cuts in discretionary spending and strong deal wins aided by shift in new wins towards cost optimisation initiatives. The management expects growth to be broad based in H2 FY24.

Despite a weak H1 FY24, we estimate FY24 USD CC revenue growth for LTIMindtree at 6.9% YoY on account of stronger H2 FY24. We continue to see LTIMindtree as well placed to gain from a healthy mix of cost-takeout deals and transformation spending.

We expect a strong recovery in FY25, with a USD revenue compound annual growth rate of 11% over FY23-25E despite a weak macro environment.

Despite wage hikes, LTIMindtree delivered good margin performance with lower than-expected sequential dip in margin (70 basis points versus 100 bp expected) on account of higher utilization and operational efficiencies.

The management remained confident about 17-18% exit Ebit margin for FY24. We expect the company to deliver FY24/FY25 Ebit margin at 16.7/18.1%. This should help LTIMindtree clock a profit after tax CAGR of 16% over FY23-25E.

We have tweaked our FY24/25 estimates by ~2% to account for better margins. LTIMindtree is currently trading at 25 times FY25 earnings per share, which adequately captures the growth opportunities ahead.

Our target price of Rs 5,350 implies 26 times FY25E EPS. We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock