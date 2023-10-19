LTIMindtree Q2 Result Review - Slower For Longer’ Could Push Back Aspirations: Nirmal Bang
While BFSI and hi-tech have been drags they are expected to pick up in H2 FY24.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
LTIMindtree Ltd. posted Q2 FY24 numbers broadly in line with our estimates. While it indicated a higher and broader furlough impact in Q3, it expects H2 to be better than H1 (on a sequential basis) largely based on the ramp up of deals that it won in H1. Whichever way we look at it, LTIMindtree in our view will deliver revenue growth in FY24 which will at best be in the mid-single digits.
The growth in our view will fall between the negative to low single digit ones of most Tier-I Indian players (except HCLTech Ltd.) and the low teen-mid teen numbers of Tier-II ones.
We continue to believe that the worst on the U.S. macro front is ahead of us and not behind, and hence we are cautious on the Information technology sector and LTIMindtree.
It is this view which has forced us to pare our FY25 revenue/earnings to below consensus levels. We believe we are in a ‘slower for longer’ regime and that client uncertainty has only increased as 2023 has rolled on.
We reiterate ‘Sell’ on LTIMindtree with a slightly lower target price of Rs 4,360 based on September-25E earning per share while keeping multiple at 20 times, the same as that accorded to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., our valuation benchmark.
While medium term prospects of faster than tier-I earnings growth and very high return on invested capital remain, current valuations are excessive.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
LTIMindtree Q2 Results Review - Deal Wins Should Support Strong Growth In H2: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.