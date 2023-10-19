LTIMindtree Q2 Result Review - Slower For Longer’ Could Push Back Aspirations: Nirmal Bang

LTIMindtree Ltd. posted Q2 FY24 numbers broadly in line with our estimates. While it indicated a higher and broader furlough impact in Q3, it expects H2 to be better than H1 (on a sequential basis) largely based on the ramp up of deals that it won in H1. Whichever way we look at it, LTIMindtree in our view will deliver revenue growth in FY24 which will at best be in the mid-single digits.

The growth in our view will fall between the negative to low single digit ones of most Tier-I Indian players (except HCLTech Ltd.) and the low teen-mid teen numbers of Tier-II ones.

We continue to believe that the worst on the U.S. macro front is ahead of us and not behind, and hence we are cautious on the Information technology sector and LTIMindtree.

It is this view which has forced us to pare our FY25 revenue/earnings to below consensus levels. We believe we are in a ‘slower for longer’ regime and that client uncertainty has only increased as 2023 has rolled on.

We reiterate ‘Sell’ on LTIMindtree with a slightly lower target price of Rs 4,360 based on September-25E earning per share while keeping multiple at 20 times, the same as that accorded to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., our valuation benchmark.

While medium term prospects of faster than tier-I earnings growth and very high return on invested capital remain, current valuations are excessive.