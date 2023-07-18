LTIMindtree Q1 Results Review - Revenue Miss; Low Visibility Leads To Weaker Outlook: Dolat Capital

LTIMindtree Ltd. reported constant currency revenue growth of 0.1% QoQ (our estimate: 2%), impacted due to delay in deal ramp-ups in banking, financial services and insurance and retail. Operating profit margin expanded by 30 basis points QoQ to 16.7% (our estimate: 16.4%) led by operating efficiencies part offset by visa cost.

Management highlighted that Q1 performance is broadly inline but some of the spend freeze actions in BFS client continues to extend into Q2 and thus would mean LTIMindtree would miss the double digit growth in FY24.

Given slip in Q1 growth and lower revenue conversion visibility outlook (our estimate: 8% CC in FY24), we believe the current valuations are bit stretched.