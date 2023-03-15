LTIMindtree - Integration In Place, Synergy In Progress: Motilal Oswal
Merger synergies to boost earnings.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We attended LTIMindtree Ltd.’s Investor Day 2023. Here are the key takeaways from the meeting:
The company is witnessing a secular trend in the investment cycle. Enterprises are continuing their digital spending in the front-end new age services: Cloud, Data and Security. However, the management remains cautious in specific pockets, where investments might take a pause due to adverse macros.
The management indicated that the decision-making cycle is getting elongated in few accounts. With emerging macros, the slowdown might be pronounced, which could affect H1 FY24 performance.
As a combined entity, LTIMindtree is in a better position to pursue large deals with its nine distinct complementary service lines. With its horizontal capabilities, the company can work on several small deals, which have strong potential to scale up further and build stickier annuity-based revenue over a longer horizon.
The company has designed a Go-to-Market strategy while aligning its delivery and functional areas to suit clients’ requirement. The focus is to amplify capabilities from both entities to have end-to-end presence in the digital transformation areas (core to experience to edge).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.