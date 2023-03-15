LTIMindtree - Integration Benefits To Take Longer Time: Dolat Capital
Investor Day 2023 was centered on theme of 'Getting to the Future, Faster.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Investor Day 2023 was centered on theme of 'Getting to the Future, Faster. Together' with aim to simplify, unify and provide clarity in paradoxical times. Will act as One brand effective April 2023.
LTIMindree Ltd. highlighted that Silicon Valley Bank was the only small bank that it was working with and impact here is small. Rather its client roster boast of 12 of Top 20 Global Corporate Banks which are gaining in current situation.
Management’s aspired to achieve revenue synergies of $1 billion plus (mostly through cross sell, that is currently at three times on nine service lines) and expect to gain cost synergies led margin expansion of 200 basis points by FY27 (implies operating band of 19-20% versus 16.2% in nine months-FY23).
Management sees long term demand trend remain secular. However, we believe current macro environment may elongate decision cycles of clients specifically in banking, financial services and insurance segment (36% of revenue).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.