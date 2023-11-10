LTIMindtree - In The Big League: HDFC Securities
Deal trajectory to improve post the seasonal drop in Q2
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
We prefer LTIMindtree Ltd. within large-cap IT and expect the company to outperform tier-I IT peers on growth despite challenges in the banking financial services and insurance vertical.
Since the merger a year back and with the integration process complete, LTIMindtree is set for ‘sustainable growth outperformance’ based on-
an increase in deal pipeline, driven by advisory/partnership channel (scale linked) and longertenured deal wins,
strong credentials in high-growth services compared to larger tier-I peers,
client mining prowess (two times growth in $10 million plus), supported by strong sales efficiency (matching larger peers) and large cross-sell opportunity,
enterprise tracker and deal wins pointing to outperformance in insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, travel and hospitality sub-verticals, and
medium-term margin uptrend on gross margin improvement, selling, general and administrative optimisation and stability in senior management following changes during integration.
Near-term concerns of higher than usual impact of furlough as well as weakness in concentrated BFS portfolio persist.
Maintain 'Buy' on LTIMindtree with a target price of Rs 5,900 based on 26 times Dec-25E EPS; LTIMindtree is most attractive in tier-I IT on a price-to-earnings growth basis.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
