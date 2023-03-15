LTIMindtree - From Challenger To Dominator: IDBI Capital
Combined entity capable of end to end transformation
IDBI Capital Report
The key highlight of LTIMindtree Ltd.'s analyst meet is that it aspires to grow above the 15% compound annual growth rate as witnessed in the past.
The company also plans to add $1 billion of synergy benefits in revenues. LTIMindree aims to achieve the same by cross sell to clients (i.e the company has potential to sell nine services to its 374 $1 million clients), taping cybersecurity growth (expected to grow 10-15 times in two-three years), intellectual property and large deals.
It also aims to achieve 17-18% margins in the medium term and post that further 200 basis points improvement by FY27E led by synergy benefits.
However, considering the challenges in medium term (led by bank crisis in U.S.) we expect 13.5% CAGR growth in revenues over FY23E-FY25E and margins of 18% by FY25E.
