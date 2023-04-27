L&T Technology Q4 Results Review - Organic Guidance Commentary Positive But Is Broadly Built-In: Dolat Capital
Transportation to revive on capability and deal wins.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
L&T Technology Services Ltd. reported a strong revenue growth of 2.8% QoQ in constant currency terms (our estimate: 1.0%), where growth was led by medical devices (7.7%) and plant and engineering vertical (6.2%). Key vertical transportation declined 1.3% (on strong base). Guided 20% plus growth overall and 10% plus organic basis for FY24.
Operating profit margin was flat at 18.7% (our estimate: 18.6%) as it was able to absorb higher employee costs via operational efficiency/ lower general and administative. Improved OPM outlook for FY24 to 17% (~30 bps versus earlier implied OPM).
Announced dividend per share of Rs 30.
L&T Tech won a deal of $40 million plus (U.S Transportation major) and three deals of $10 million plus (from industrial, telco and auto original equipment manufacturer). For Smart World and Communication business, L&T Tech won three deals globally in next gen communications, transportation and industrial products.
While organic growth guidance provides visibility, margin and profitability improvement is expected to be sluggish due to SWC acquisition, and present estimates well built into valuation.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.