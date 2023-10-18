L&T Technology Q2 Review - Strong Results; Outlook Cautious: Axis Securities
The management expects some delays in automation spends may lead to deal closures.
Axis Securities Report
From a long-term perspective, we believe L&T Technology Services Ltd. is well-placed for encouraging growth backed by multiple long-term contracts it has established with the world’s leading brands. Furthermore, better revenue visibility gives us confidence in the company’s business growth moving forward.
However, rising concerns over the prospects of large economies as well as prevailing supply-side constraints pose uncertainties over the company’s short-term growth rates.
Valuation and Recommendation
We recommend a 'Hold' rating on the stock and assign a 30 times price/earnings multiple to its FY25E earnings of Rs 155.6/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 4,700/share, implying an upside of 2% from the current market price.
Financial Performance
In Q2 FY24, L&T Technology reported revenue of Rs 2,387 crore, up 3.7% QoQ. Organic growth was above our expectations at 0.6% QoQ.
The company reported operating profits of Rs 408 crore, reporting a growth of 3.1% on a QoQ basis.
L&T Technology’s operating margins improved 40 bps at 17.1%, largely led by better cost management and reduced onsite expenses during the quarter.
Its net profit for Q2 FY24 stood at Rs 315 crore, registering a growth of 1.4% on a QoQ basis.
