L&T Technology Q2 Review - Guidance Curtailed Despite Healthy Quarter On Strikes, Weak Macros: Dolat Capital
Deal wins momentum remained encouraging across verticals.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
L&T Technology Services Ltd. reported QoQ revenue growth of 3.2% in constant currency (our estimate: 2%) led by broadbased growth across verticals and ramp-ups of large deal wins from Q2.
Operating profit margin declined by 10 basis points QoQ at 17.1% (our estimate: 16.4%) as it absorbed impact of wage hike (+200 bps QoQ on revenue) by operating efficiencies and lowered selling, general and administrative (down 230 bps).
L&T Tech has revised down its growth guidance to 17.5-18.5% in constant currency terms (7.5%-8.5% implied) as against earlier 20% plus due to extended decision cycles and impact from ongoing United Auto Workers strikes. Expect OPM at ~17% for FY24.
We believe guidance cut despite healthy Q2 as well as strong deal signing suggest potential weak refill on Smart World and Communication revenues in H2 as it is mid-way on its realignment of its target market.
Maintain our ‘Sell’ rating with target price of Rs 4,030 at 26 times on FY26E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
