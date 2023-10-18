L&T Technology Q2 Results Review -Inline; Revised FY24 Revenue Growth Guidance To 17.5%-18.5%: Yes Securities

L&T Technology Services Ltd. reported broadly inline financial performance for the quarter. Both, the sequential revenue growth and Ebit margin were as per expectation.

It reported revenue growth of 2.9% QoQ in USD terms. The constant currency revenue growth was 3.2% QoQ in CC terms. There was sequential decline in Ebit margin(down 11 basis points QoQ) to 17.1%. led by impact of wage hike in the quarter.

Employee attrition continues to decline as last twelve months attrition decreased by 220 basis points QoQ to 16.7%. The near term demand environment remains challenging as the clients across sectors remain cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation leading to slow decision making and thus impacting near term revenue performance.

Improving employee pyramid and falling employee attrition will support operating margin going ahead.

We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 17.5% (including impact of Smart World Communication acquisition) over FY23‐25E with average Ebit margin of 17.9%.

We maintain our 'Neutral' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 4,689/share at 31 times on FY25E earnings per share. The stock trades at price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3 times/30.6 times on FY24E/FY25E EPS.