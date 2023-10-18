L&T Technology Q2 Results Review - Deal Wins To Drive Growth; Keeps Near-Term Caution: Motilal Oswal

L&T Technology posted in-line revenue of $288 million in Q2 FY24, up 3.2% QoQ constant currency (including Smart World and Communication). Growth was driven by transportation and plant engineering verticals, with 4.4% and 3.8% QoQ growth, respectively.

Despite in-line revenue, L&T Technology management has cut its FY24 revenue growth guidance to 17.5-18.5% versus 20% YoY earlier. The guidance revision was due to an elongated United Workers Strike in the U.S., which is leading to a pause in multiple projects and causing deferrals in ramping up new projects.

Ebit margin wasflat (down 10 basis points QoQ), beating our estimate of a 90 bp drop as it completely absorbed the Q2 wage hike impact. The margin improvement was attributed to a better business mix. Transpiration/plant engineering reported margin improvement of 120 bp/110 bp QoQ. The management has maintained its FY24 margin guidance (17%+) despite a cut in its revenue growth guidance.

Although the management has maintained caution in the near term, the overall deal funnel is higher than last year and it continues to chase multiple large deals (seven large deals signed in Q2).

However, the slower deal velocity and increasing deal tenure (3.5 versus 2.5 year earlier) create a near-term revenue leakage. The integration of SWC is driving an incremental opportunity to chase large deals ($10 million plus) with comprehensive offerings in the telecom infra and Semicon areas while keeping proximity to telecom original equipment manufacturers and tier-I suppliers. Clients are maintaining caution with small investments in new projects and expect gradual ramp-ups as the macro trend recovers.

Considering in-line revenue growth and a margin beat in Q2, our EPS estimates broadly remain unchanged. We expect USD revenue compound annual growth rate of 16% (FY23-FY25E) with Ebit margins of 17%/17.7% in FY24E/FY25E.