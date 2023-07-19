L&T Technology Q1 Results Review - Muted; Guidance Retained Backed By Strong Deal Wins: Dolat Capital

L&T Technology Services Ltd. reported muted revenue growth of -2.9% in constant currency and +0.6% QoQ organic, led by delays in deal closures. Operating profit margin decline by 70 basis points QoQ at 17.2% (our estimate: 16.6%) due to investments in large deal and integration of low operating profit margin Smart World & Communication.

L&T Tech won six large deals (one $50 million plus and five 10 million plus in size). Management retained its guidance of 20% plus CC growth overall with 10% plus organic and anticipate better H2 than H1; retain OPM to be around 17% for FY24.

L&T Tech has fully integrated SWC business and combined entity growth guidance provides visibility, although required compound quarterly growth rate of 4% plus looks challenging.