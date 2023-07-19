L&T Technology Q1 Results Review - Muted; Guidance Retained Backed By Strong Deal Wins: Dolat Capital
We believe L& Tech's growth and profitability is well built into present valuations but not the risks.
Dolat Capital Report
L&T Technology Services Ltd. reported muted revenue growth of -2.9% in constant currency and +0.6% QoQ organic, led by delays in deal closures. Operating profit margin decline by 70 basis points QoQ at 17.2% (our estimate: 16.6%) due to investments in large deal and integration of low operating profit margin Smart World & Communication.
L&T Tech won six large deals (one $50 million plus and five 10 million plus in size). Management retained its guidance of 20% plus CC growth overall with 10% plus organic and anticipate better H2 than H1; retain OPM to be around 17% for FY24.
L&T Tech has fully integrated SWC business and combined entity growth guidance provides visibility, although required compound quarterly growth rate of 4% plus looks challenging.
What to expect next quarter
We expect Q2 FY24 growth of 2%, primarily led by ramping up of six deal wins of Q1 that has already started contributing. Based on wage hike impact in Q2 partially offset by declining attrition rate we expect OPM to decline by 180 bps QoQ to 15.4% for Q2 FY24.
However, management expects by Q4 it would offset wage hike impact led by operating efficiencies.
Valuation
L&T Tech long term growth story remains intact, with strong engineering capabilities and superior margin profile. However, we believe that global macro concerns, will weigh in on the company’s growth, along with the higher discretionary nature of the business.
We believe that growth and profitability is well built into present valuations but not the risks. Thus, we maintain a 'sell' rating with a target price of Rs 3,520 per share valued at 26 times FY25E earnings (superior growth in FY24 on relative basis justifies premium valuations to some extent).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
