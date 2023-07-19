L&T Technology Q1 Result Review - Revenue Below Expectations: Axis Securities
The mgmt is confident about gaining medium-term to long-term demand momentum on the backdrop of deals it has won in previous qtrs
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance
In Q1 FY24, L&T Technology Services Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 2,301 crore, down 2.1% QoQ. Organic growth stood at 0.6% QoQ which was below our expectations.
The company reported operating profits of Rs 395 crore, reporting a de-growth of 6.6% on a QoQ basis. L&T Technology’s operating margins declined 70 basis points at 17.2%, largely led by higher operating expenses and an unfavorable currency mix during the quarter.
Its net profit for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 311 crore, registering a de-growth of 6.6% on a QoQ basis.
Outlook
From a long-term perspective, we believe L&T Technology is well-placed for encouraging growth backed by multiple long-term contracts it has established with the world’s leading brands.
Furthermore, better revenue visibility gives us confidence in the company’s business growth moving forward. However, rising concerns over the prospects of large economies as well as prevailing supply-side constraints pose uncertainties over the company’s short-term growth rates.
Valuation and Recommendation
We recommend a 'Hold' rating on the stock and assign a 27 times price/earning multiple to its FY25E earnings of Rs 154.7/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 4,145/share, implying an upside of 2% from the current market price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
L&T Tech Q1 Review - Mixed Results; Maintains FY24 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance Of 10% Plus: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.