L&T Technology Q1 Result Review - Revenue Below Expectations: Axis Securities

Financial Performance

In Q1 FY24, L&T Technology Services Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 2,301 crore, down 2.1% QoQ. Organic growth stood at 0.6% QoQ which was below our expectations.

The company reported operating profits of Rs 395 crore, reporting a de-growth of 6.6% on a QoQ basis. L&T Technology’s operating margins declined 70 basis points at 17.2%, largely led by higher operating expenses and an unfavorable currency mix during the quarter.

Its net profit for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 311 crore, registering a de-growth of 6.6% on a QoQ basis.