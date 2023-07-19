L&T Technology Q1 Result Review - Good Deal Wins, Q2 Execution To Drive FY24 Growth: Motilal Oswal

L&T Technology Services Ltd. posted muted revenue of $280 million in Q1 FY24, down 2.9% QoQ constant currency after adjusting for the Smart World & Communication acquisition.

Organic revenue growth of 0.6% QoQ CC/7.5% YoY CC missed our estimate of 2.4% QoQ due to push-out in the execution of few deals. Despite the revenue miss, L&T Tech's management has reiterated its FY24 revenue growth guidance of 20% YoY (10% YoY organic), highlighting the ramp-up in deals from June 2023 onward.

Ebit margin declined 160 basis points QoQ due to the impact of the SWC acquisition (70 bp on restated base) to 17.2%, in line with our estimate. L&T Tech has reaffirmed its FY24 Ebit margin guidance of 17% plus and expects to return to its historical margin level by FY26. It announced six $10 million plus deal wins (one $50 million plus), which suggests a big jump in deal total contract value versus last quarter.

While Q1 revenue performance was affected by deal delays, we hope for a recovery in FY24, as the management has guided for strong Q2 growth on account of a pick-up in execution across all six deals won in Q1 and expects better growth in H2 FY24 than in H1 FY24, aided by a large deal pipeline with many deals in $25-50 million total contract value.

Although our estimate (FY24 YoY CC growth of 9.5%) is slightly lower than the management’s organic growth guidance, we continue to anticipate a strong pickup in growth in FY25, resulting in a USD revenue compound annual growth rate of 18.0% over FY23-25 (13.6% YoY organic CAGR).

We expect L&T Tech to achieve its consolidated Ebit margin guidance of 17% plus in FY24 (our estimate 17.1%), and improve in FY25. Improving profitability should help the company deliver a robust INR earnings per share CAGR of 17.8% over FY23-25.

We continue to see L&T Tech as attractive due to a better outlook for the engineering research and development services industry compared to the broader IT services universe and the growing penetration of outsourced ER&D services.

We lower our FY24 EPS estimate by 3% on account of the Q1 revenue miss, but keep our FY25 EPS estimate intact.

We retain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,760 (premised on 31 times FY25E EPS).