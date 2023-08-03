L&T Technology - Blend Of Domain, Tech Skills Driving Long-Term Opportunity: Motilal Oswal

We visited one of L&T Technology Services Ltd.’s facilities and met with the senior leadership in Vadodara to gain insights on various aspects including the nature of the work, dynamics in engineering research and development space and growth prospects.

L&T Technology is benefitting from its presence in multiple verticals, strong domain knowledge and technology capabilities, helping it provide differentiated offerings across its client base.

The company has also deployed significant resources to develop leadership in the electric vehicle space, which should help drive strong growth in transportation.

Similarly, there is a strong traction in other verticals also such as plant engineering and medical devices.