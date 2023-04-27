L&T Tech Q4 Results Review - Revenue Below Expectations; Improved Outlook To Support Growth: Axis Securities
Total contract value stood strong in Q4 FY23 with three large deals totalling $10 million.
Axis Securities Report
In Q4 FY23, L&T Technology Services Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 2,096 crore, up 2.3% QoQ and 2.8% QoQ (in constant currency terms) which stood below our expectations.
The company’s operating profit stood at Rs 393 crore, reporting a healthy growth of 2.6% on a QoQ basis. Beating our expectations, the company’s operating margins remained flat at 18.7%, largely led by moderating operating expenses and a favorable currency mix during the quarter.
Its net profit for Q4 FY23 stood at Rs 310 crore, registering a growth of 2% on a QoQ basis.
Outlook
From a long-term perspective, we believe L&T Technology is well-placed for encouraging growth that is backed by the multiple long-term contracts it has established with the world’s leading brands.
Furthermore, better revenue visibility gives us confidence in the company’s business growth moving forward. However, rising concerns over the prospects of large economies as well as prevailing supply-side constraints pose uncertainties over the company’s short-term growth rates.
