L&T, Tech Mahindra, Nippon Life, Sagar Cements Q3 Results Review: HDFC Securities

L&T delivered a stable Q3 FY23, with revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax beating our estimates by 4.2/0/4.8% respectively.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - Stable performance; margin bottoming out
L&T delivered a stable Q3 FY23, with revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax beating our estimates by 4.2/0/4.8% respectively. Tendering during the quarter was strong with the award-to-tender ratio at 56% (versus 57/34% in Q3 FY22/Q2 FY23). Ebitda margin, at 10.9% (down 52/53 bps YoY/QoQ), was impacted on account of merger integration costs in LTI Mindtree and higher staff costs in the services portfolio.
Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Operational improvement built-in
Tech Mahindra posted a soft quarter relative to tier-I IT peers. Key positives included-
enterprise segment crossing the $1 billion quarterly revenue threshold and outlook on retail and manufacturing verticals within the enterprise segment;
new deal bookings of $795 million total contract value in Q3 providing near-term growth visibility and historically Q4 bookings having included large deals;
larger deals on cost optimisation expected in the communication, media and entertainment vertical even as deal closure timelines become prolonged and renewals face compression; and
margin levers of sub-contracting (the highest versus peers), offshoring and account rationalisation likely to improve the operating trajectory (albeit at a gradual pace than anticipated earlier).
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. - Improved SIP market share offers long-term strength
Nippon Life clocked a 7/10% QoQ growth in revenue/profit after tax on the back of sequential improvement in revenue yields even as market share in the high-margin equity segment was stable at 6.2%. We are encouraged by the improvement (up 52bps QoQ) in systematic investment plan market share at 7.3% and argue this is key for long-term franchise strength and sustainability.
Sagar Cements Ltd. - Strong volume growth; modest margin recovery
We like Sagar Cements for-
its rising regional diversification,
its increased focus on green fuel and power consumption, and
blended cement production.
In Q3 FY23, healthy demand in the south and the ramp-up of Jeerabad and Jajpur plants drove the volume, while elevated fuel costs and negative Ebitda contribution from Jajpur pulled the margin down, leading to a net loss. Sagar Cements expects its energy cost to decline by Rs 100-125 per metric tonne QoQ in Q4. The Andhra Cements acquisition is expected to be completed in Q4 FY23E, driving up capacity to 11 million metric tonne .
