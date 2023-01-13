L&T Tech - In-House Acquisition In Unproven Landscape, Low Margins: Dolat Capital
The company announced acquisition of Smart World & Communication unit from parent L&T for a total consideration of Rs 8 billion.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
L&T Technology Services Ltd. announced acquisition of Smart World and Communication unit from parent Larsen and Toubro Ltd. for a total consideration of Rs 8 billion (0.73 times on sales).
Acquisition is aimed to complement L&T Tech in:
Next-Gen Communications (around 5G networks),
sustainable Spaces, and
offer full stack of cybersecurity solutions to global clientele.
Transaction is valued at 0.73 times of FY22 sales of Rs 10.9 billion, which is attractive but lacks immediate synergy benefits, and with Ebitda margin profile of 8-10%, would be earnings per share neutral in near term.
Acquisition can help L&T Tech achieve its guided $1.5 billion run-rate by FY25E, but path to achieving the company’s profitability is likely to be an elongated one.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.