L&T - Strong Order Prospects Aiding Revenue Visibility: Prabhudas Lilladher

We revise our FY24/25E estimates by 1.7%/3.7%, post factoring in healthy growth prospects for hydrocarbon business. The stock is currently trading at price to earning of 32.9 times/27.1 times FY24/25E. Maintain ‘Buy’ rating on stock with revised SoTP based target price of Rs 3,302 (Rs 2,955 earlier) valuing core business at PE of 25 times FY25E (22 times earlier), given recent large order wins aiding strong revenue visibility and improving Hyderabad Metro Performance.

L&T has been issued letter of intent worth ~$3.9 billion from Saudi Aramco for phase-II expansion of its Jafurah unconventional gas production project which itself can meet ~13% of FY24 order inflow guidance.

L&T company bagged orders worth Rs 655.2 billion in Q1 FY24. We believe, L&T to comfortably surpass its order inflows guidance of 10-12% growth for FY24 (~Rs 2.3 trillion in FY23) aided by large international and domestic order wins.

The company had revised its tender prospects in Q1 FY24 to Rs 10.07 trillion for nine months-FY24 versus Rs 9.73 trillion guided for 12 months FY24.

The prospect revision was mainly in hydrocarbon business (Rs 3.47 trillion guided in Q1 FY24 versus Rs 2.44 trillion in Q4 FY23) mainly from Middle East market.

We believe L&T is well-placed to benefit in the long run given-