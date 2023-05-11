L&T Q4 Results Review - Muted Margins Spoil Show: ICICI Direct
Order inflows came in at Rs 76099 crore, up 3% YoY.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Larsen and Toubro Ltd. core business reported a weak set of Q4 FY23 numbers.
Adjusted standalone revenue de-grew 8.3% YoY to Rs 36734.1 crore.
Standalone Ebitda de-grew 8.9% YoY to Rs 3524.2 crore. Margins also contracted 74 basis points on a YoY basis at 9.6%.
Consequently, standalone adjusted profit after tax at Rs 3002.9 crore grew 3.5% YoY.
Order inflows came in at Rs 76099 crore, up 3% YoY. For FY23 it was at Rs 2,30,528 crore versus Rs 192956 crore.
Key triggers for future price performance:
L&T has targeted revenues and order inflow compound annual growth rate of 15% and 14%, respectively, over FY21-26 with a consolidated return on equity of 18%.
L&T will focus on emerging portfolios like green engineering, procurement and construction, manufacturing of electrolysers, battery and cell manufacturing, data centres and platforms (Sufin and Edutech) in the next five years.
Focus on asset monetisation to further strengthen the balance sheet and improve return ratios. Strong balance sheet, controlled working capital and strong cash generation.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.