L&T Q4 Results Review - Healthy Performance, Amid Near Term Challenges: Prabhudas Lilladher

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. reported decent set of quarterly performance with consolidated revenue growth of 10.4% YoY, while margins contracted 74 basis points YoY due to cost pressure in certain engineering, procurement and construction project.

Net working capital to sales improved to 16.1% in FY23 versus 19.7% in FY22, owing to robust operational cash flows supported by smart execution and customer’s advances.

Project and manufacturing margins came in at 8.6% in FY23 below guidance of 9%, owing to impact of increase in commodity prices and freight issue.

Margins are likely to improve from H2 FY24, with new projects reaching margin recognition threshold. NWC to sales guided to be 16-18% for FY24.

Tender prospect from Infrastructure stands at Rs 6.5 trillion, energy - Rs 2.9 trillion and hi-tech -Rs 0.25 trillion.

We believe L&T is well-placed to benefit in long run with strong tender prospects, better order conversion in domestic market, significant traction in hydrocarbon segment from exports market and expected uptick in private capex.

We revise our estimate by 0.6/-1.0 for FY24/25, factoring in lower margins in project and manufacturing business in short term.