L&T Q3 Results Review - Best Play On Capex Cycle: ICICI Direct
For Q3, L&T registered strong order inflows at the group level worth Rs 60710 crore, up 21% YoY.
ICICI Direct Report
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. reported a decent set of Q3 FY23 numbers.
The company’s adjusted standalone revenues (excluding electrical and automation) for the quarter grew 8.3% YoY to Rs 27785.4 crore (versus our estimate of Rs 29226.7 crore). On a standalone basis, infrastructure segment revenue grew 13.8% to Rs 20294 crore YoY, driven by smooth execution of a large order book.
Energy segment revenue came in at Rs 4928.2 crore, down 9.7% YoY. Hi-tech manufacturing segment posted revenue of Rs 1863.1 crore and grew 20.3% YoY with accelerated progress in few jobs.
Others segment reported growth of 6.3% YoY to Rs 1078.7 crore, primarily due to lower pace of execution in the SWC business.
Standalone Ebitda was up 10.3% YoY to Rs 2316.9 crore with margins flat YoY at 8.3% (in Q2 FY23 it was 7.4%). On a consolidated basis, Ebitda margins came in at 10.9%.
For Q3 FY23, L&T registered strong order inflows at the group level worth Rs 60710 crore, up 21% YoY. Orders were received across multiple segments like oil and gas, public spaces, hydel and tunnels, irrigation systems, ferrous metals and power transmission and distribution. International orders at Rs 15,294 crore during the quarter comprised 25% of the total order inflow.
