L&T Q1 Results Review - Healthy Performance, Strong Order Prospects: Prabhudas Lilladher

Board approved share buyback amounting to Rs 100 bn (2.4% of equity share capital) at an offer price upto Rs 3,000/shares.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd. reported healthy set of quarterly performance with consolidated revenue growth of ~34% YoY, while margins contracted 86 basis points YoY, due to business mix and legacy project reaching completion.
Margins are likely to improve from H2 FY24, with legacy orders likely to be completed by Q2/Q3 FY24 and new projects reaching margin recognition threshold.
Net working capital to sales improved to 17% in Q1 FY24 versus 20.6% in Q1 FY23, owing to strong cash collections with FY24 guidance maintained at 16-18%.
Tender prospects from infrastructure stands at Rs 5.85 trillion, hydrocarbon-Rs 3.47 trillion, power Rs 0.45 trillion and hi-tech-Rs 0.29 trillion.
Management is confident to achieve its return on equity target of 18% plus by FY26, driven by strong business outlook, prudent balance sheet management and returning surplus cash to shareholders (announced Rs 100 billion buyback and special dividend).
We believe L&T is well-placed to benefit in long run with-
strong tender prospects,
better order conversion in domestic market,
significant traction in hydrocarbon and
renewable energy orders from international markets like Saudi Arabia and expected uptick in private capex in domestic market.
The stock is currently trading at price-to-earning of 29.1 times /24.4 times FY24/25E.
Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with revised SoTP of Rs 2,955 (Rs 2,615 earlier), valuing core business at PE of 22 times FY25E, (21 times earlier), given strong revenue visibility, prudent NWC management and improving Hyderabad Metro operational performance.
